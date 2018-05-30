This Fresno advocate wants you to write in her name for sheriff

Although no one officially qualified for the ballot to challenge Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, her elbow-rubbing with the president and stance on the state's sanctuary law has sparked opposition.
Local activist Gloria Hernández, 64, announced Tuesday a campaign urging voters to write her name in for sheriff on June 5. She started her campaign after Mims last week joined a group of other law enforcement officials for a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump on their opposition to California's sanctuary state policies. Mims called the policy "a disgrace" and said it put sheriffs like herself in "an untenable position," caught between conflicting state and federal laws.
Local immigration activists, including Hernández, held a rally in response to Mims' comments.
Votes for Hernández in the June 5 primary won't count, but she said she hopes her campaign will encourage a recall effort against Mims. The sheriff was elected in 2006 and not challenged in 2010 or 2014. She's going unchallenged again this year.
"She should be ashamed," Hernández said about Mims. "She went to Washington on the taxpayers' dime to push her own agenda and dream to be a federal border control officer. … She should reimburse the county for that."
Mims said her position on the sanctuary state policy won't change. She noted that every four years, qualified candidates have a chance to run for sheriff.
"My position is if anybody thought they could do a better job, they would’ve decided to run for office," Mims said.
Brandi Orth, the Fresno County Registrar of Voters, said no one in Fresno County qualified to be a write-in candidate before the May 22 deadline. That means no votes will be attributed to Hernandez. Candidates for the sheriff's office must also have experience in law enforcement.
Hernández, who works as a mental health and patients rights advocate, said she doesn't have experience working in law enforcement, but she's come into contact with law enforcement often. She once was jailed after traffic violations, she said, and she's worked closely with inmates' families.
She contributes to the Homeless in Fresno Facebook page and protested with United Farm Workers in the 1970s.
Hernández said Mims' cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has caused innocent people to self-deport. And Hernández was critical of Mims' practice of not saying whose names she's shared with ICE.
"She's acting not only as sheriff, coroner and public administrator, but also as judge, jury and, at times, executioner," said Hernández, later calling Mims racist and "anti people."
In the past three years, 500 people have been turned over to ICE or have been deported under a program in which ICE agents had access to jail inmates, and Mims still allows agents in the jail, Hernández said.
The sheriff's office doesn't track people after they leave the jail, Mims said, and doesn't know if ICE takes them into custody or not.
"I understand this is all a political protest effort," Mims said. "My job is to uphold the law and, when necessary, to speak up and tell the truth when it involves keeping criminals and keeping our community safe."
