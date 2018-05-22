When will Cristina Garcia return to the Assembly?

SHARE COPY LINK Protesters at the state Capitol on Monday, May 21, 2018 call for Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, to resign amid sexual harassment allegations. The group was organized by construction trades unions who oppose Garcia's re-election. Renée C. Byer

