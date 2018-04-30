California voters won't give Trump a break

President Donald Trump isn't growing on California voters.
Two-thirds of registered voters in the Golden State are dissatisfied with Trump's overall job performance and feel special counsel Robert Mueller's work to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election is important, according to a new UC Berkeley IGS Poll. Nearly two thirds of voters also said Mueller's work should be pursued "wherever it leads."
Democrats and Republicans expressed opposite views. More than nine out of 10 Democrats disapproved, while eight out of 10 Republicans approved of Trump's performance. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats believe the Mueller probe should continue wherever it leads and 40 percent of Republicans want it shut down.
"Opinions on everything related to Trump are just so hyper-partisan," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll. "As soon as you mention Trump’s name, Democrats, it seems, react negatively and Republicans react positively."
California voters gave negative assessments of Trump's performance related to a dozen different policy issues. But voters valued Trump's work on jobs and the economy (42 percent approval) and his handling of North Korea (41 percent) more than his job performance generally. Trump's overall approval rating dropped to 31 percent in the poll, conducted online from April 16 to 22, from a high of 39 percent in March 2017.
The poll showed Trump's approval is lagging even in the 14 California congressional districts held by his fellow Republicans. In the seven GOP-held districts targeted by Democrats this year, only 41 percent approve of his performance, while 59 disapprove.
