Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villlaraigosa picks up endorsement from Congressman Jim Costa

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa made another campaign stop in Fresno on Sunday and picked up endorsements from Rep. Jim Costa and state Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula.
All three stressed the importance of water in the central San Joaquin Valley during a news conference next to an irrigation canal in east-central Fresno.
"Villaraigosa has heard our voice and he understands the struggles we have in our communities," said Arambula, a Democrat from Kingsburg. "He understands that for our valley to survive that we must have access to water."
Costa, also a Democrat, said Villaraigosa understands the problems of the region because he visits as much as possible.
"I know Villaraigosa will work to try and fix this broken water system," Costa said.
Villaraigosa noted that if elected he'd work on finding a way to recycle water, provide better access to health care and a solution to immigration.
“I’m honored to have the support and endorsement of my good friend and former colleague, Jim Costa,” Villaraigosa said. “I have spent a lot of time in the Central Valley listening to farmers, farm workers, business owners and elected officials about the challenges they face. I know that residents of the Central Valley are hard-working people and as governor, they will have an ally in Sacramento that will focus on creating more good-paying jobs, fixing our water systems and expanding opportunities for more families to reach the middle class.”
