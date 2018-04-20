Fresno Bee file
Fresno Bee file
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

Political Notebook

Meet candidates vying to replace Clint Olivier on Fresno City Council

Fresno Bee Staff

April 20, 2018 08:15 AM

Candidates vying to replace Clint Olivier on the Fresno City Council will meet in a "Candidate Conversation" on Saturday morning, April 28.

The event, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Fresno, begins at 11 a.m. at Stone Soup, 1345 Bulldog Lane.

Olivier is being termed out of his District 7 seat. Candidates Nelson Esparza, Veva Islas and Brian Whelan will respond to questions from the League, the audience and each other, moderated by Lanny Larson, a retired print and electronic journalist.

Admission is free. A catered breakfast is available at 9 a.m. for $18. Call for breakfast reservations at 559-472-3018 or 559-226-8683.

  Comments  