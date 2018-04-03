Fresno firefighter claims harassment, was shown whistle-blower 'murder' video, suit says

Fresno firefighters battle a five-alarm blaze that claimed the historic Rehorn home near downtown Fresno in February 2016. Fresno Fire Department personnel received more than $9.1 million in overtime pay in 2016, or an average of almost $27,000 on top of regular wages for each of the 338 firefighters, captains, battalion chiefs and other employees who earned overtime for the year. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file