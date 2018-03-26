Andrew Janz, who is challenging Rep. Devin Nunes, raises over $600,000 in February

Andrew Janz raised more than $600,000 in February via the website ActBlue in the race for California’s 22nd congressional district against incumbent Devin Nunes.
The $635,931 gave Janz the second-highest fundraising total for House Democratic candidates behind Conor Lamb, who won a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th District earlier this month.
Janz for Congress manager Heather Greven said the campaign raised $164,000 alone the Saturday after the House Intelligence Committee released a memo claiming the FBI abused its surveillance authority while investigating the Trump campaign. Nunes, R-Tulare, is chairman of the committee.
Never miss a local story.
Greven predicts that March will also be a good fundraising month for the campaign, but not to the extent of February.
Janz had previously set a fundraising goal of $1 million for the first quarter of the year, which ends this Saturday. Greven said the campaign is now less than $50,000 shy of that goal and is setting targets for the election.
“I’d like to see us raise $2 million with no outside help,” Greven said.
Nunes could not be reached for comment. His campaign finished last year with nearly $4 million in hand.
ActBlue is an FEC-registered political committee. Their website is a tool that allows online donations to Democratic candidates.
Aleks Appleton: 559-441-6351; @aleksappleton.
Comments