Andrew Janz, a Democrat from Fresno, is campaigning against Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare.
Andrew Janz, a Democrat from Fresno, is campaigning against Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. Fresno Bee file
Andrew Janz, a Democrat from Fresno, is campaigning against Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. Fresno Bee file
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

Political Notebook

Andrew Janz, who is challenging Rep. Devin Nunes, raises over $600,000 in February

By Aleksandra Appleton

aappleton@fresnobee.com

March 26, 2018 04:28 PM

Andrew Janz raised more than $600,000 in February via the website ActBlue in the race for California’s 22nd congressional district against incumbent Devin Nunes.

The $635,931 gave Janz the second-highest fundraising total for House Democratic candidates behind Conor Lamb, who won a special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th District earlier this month.

Janz for Congress manager Heather Greven said the campaign raised $164,000 alone the Saturday after the House Intelligence Committee released a memo claiming the FBI abused its surveillance authority while investigating the Trump campaign. Nunes, R-Tulare, is chairman of the committee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
IMG_AP_438958872977_3_1_QO7N67JQ_L209824380.JPG
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, is facing a challenge this year from Democrat Andrew Janz of Fresno.
Associated Press

Greven predicts that March will also be a good fundraising month for the campaign, but not to the extent of February.

Janz had previously set a fundraising goal of $1 million for the first quarter of the year, which ends this Saturday. Greven said the campaign is now less than $50,000 shy of that goal and is setting targets for the election.

“I’d like to see us raise $2 million with no outside help,” Greven said.

Nunes could not be reached for comment. His campaign finished last year with nearly $4 million in hand.

ActBlue is an FEC-registered political committee. Their website is a tool that allows online donations to Democratic candidates.

Aleks Appleton: 559-441-6351; @aleksappleton.

  Comments  