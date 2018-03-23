Making Fresno more business friendly is the goal. How to do that reveals differences

A proposed "Money Back Guarantee" ordinance meant to get new businesses approved faster was introduced to the Fresno City Council Thursday, and met with mixed reactions of support and criticism by the business community and city staff.
Councilman Garry Bredefeld drafted the ordinance to make permitting and processing more streamlined and business friendly while holding the city accountable for missed deadlines.
If adopted, the ordinance would give business owners or permit applicants credits if timelines aren't meant due to city red tape. The credits could be used to lower future fees at the city. The ordinance also would allow industrial, commercial and residential developers to start projects before getting required permits. Should anything go wrong with the project, the builder would absorb liability.
Perhaps the biggest opponent to the ordinance was Mayor Lee Brand, who told the council that Bredefeld mischaracterized the city's current practices as being in a crisis state.
"It's fatally flawed, poorly written and contradictory," Brand said of Bredefeld's proposal, adding the ordinance actually may slow down permit timelines.
Brand said the exemptions alone will make the ordinance useless, and took jabs at Bredefeld by pointing to statistics on the city's economy. Brand said this year alone, 3,000 jobs have been added in Fresno. And in 2017, 85 percent of single family homes were completed on time, despite significant reductions in staff.
But Bredefeld said the city's planning department has a culture problem stemming back three or four decades, and now is the time to take action before the economy experiences another downturn.
"We’ve got to take the politics out of things and judge ordinances and policies based on their merits," Bredefeld said. "City Hall has been a problem, in terms of being anti-business, for decades. I’m concerned that we’re just going to rearrange the chairs on the Titanic again. This is not Garry Bredefeld’s ordinance. This is an ordinance put together by the private sector."
Several businessmen spoke in favor of the money-back guarantee, including the executive vice president of Deli Delicious and Granville builder Darius Assemi.
Ali Nekumanesh, the Deli Delicious vice president, said one of his franchise owners recently experienced major challenges with a project, lost 11 employees due to delays in building, and no one at the city offered to meet with him at the building site to work through the issues.
"I can tell you, as some of you know, getting through the city of Fresno is a very difficult task," Nekumanesh said. "Obviously, I've done business with other cities across California, and our city is behind the times, unfortunately."
"Time is valuable. Time is precious," Assemi said. "We want you to all work together and address these issues so we don’t keep shipping business elsewhere."
Nathan Alonzo, Fresno Chamber of Commerce vice president of government affairs, said the group agrees with the mayor.
"It's well intentioned, but ultimately will worsen the problem of permit backlogs," he said of Bredefeld's proposal, adding there's no easy solution to simplifying the permit process.
The mayor is pushing his approach to economic development, which he's dubbed as Business-Friendly Fresno 2.0! — an extension of Ashley Swearengin's program that organized building projects by complexity. A committee for the plan is meeting for the first time next month.
One aspect of Brand's plan is to use software that lets applicants and regulators review projects online in real time.
Councilmen Steve Brandau and Oliver Baines said they'd like to see further work done on Bredefeld's ordinance through the Business Friendly Fresno committee.
"I call upon both of you to remove whatever petty differences exist and figure out something on behalf of the city," Baines said to Brand and Bredefeld.
After the meeting, Bredefeld said he's willing to work with the mayor and looks forward to the committee's feedback.
"I'm feeling very positive, he said. "The mayor and I, as much as we challenge each other and may disagree on some points, he and I talked about continuing our effort and working together. We are representatives of the people, and they expect us to get business done and improve the city."
