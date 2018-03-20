Valley isn't forgotten, says governor candidate Antonio Villaraigosa at Fresno thrift shop

Antonio Villaraigosa, former California Assembly speaker and mayor of Los Angeles, spoke at a Fresno thrift shop on Tuesday promising to bolster economic growth and education if elected governor.
"There are a lot of good, hard-working people here," said Villaraigosa of his trips to Fresno and the Central Valley. "People who are checking all the boxes, they're doing all the right things, and they're struggling. And they're looking for someone who is going to fight for them."
His visit to Neighborhood Thrift in the Tower District was in line with the focus of his campaign, promising more economic opportunity and equality for all. He vowed to be a governor for the "whole state."
Villaraigosa toured the shop and then held a small news conference, where he also took questions from reporters about his economic development plan, immigration and high-speed rail.
He was joined by around 15 local elected officials who are endorsing him, including Fresno City Council Members Esmeralda Soria and Paul Caprioglio. Villaraigosa said he has the endorsement of 80 elected officials in the central San Joaquin Valley.
The Valley has been a priority for Villaraigosa since officially declaring his candidacy in November of 2016. He talked in numerous Valley cities, including Kerman, Firebaugh and Merced.
He met with citrus farmers earlier Tuesday. After his stop at the thrift shop, he was headed to two private events: a roundtable discussion with grassroots activists in downtown Fresno, and then a campaign fundraiser in Fowler.
Political columnist Dan Walters recently reported that Villaraigosa has pulled into a virtual tie with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the long-time frontrunner, based upon a January statewide poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.
That survey, however, named only seven gubernatorial candidates — published before the newest contender, Amanda Renteria, a former Hillary Clinton campaign official, shocked many by jumping into the race last month. Renteria is from Woodlake.
The survey showed Newsom in the lead with 23 percent of prospective voters and Villaraigosa with 21 percent. State treasurer John Chiang was trailing at 9 percent. Twenty-four percent said they were undecided.
Villaraigosa visited Fresno in November, where he spoke at a lunch event hosted by The Maddy Institute.
