Will Trump visit Fresno on his upcoming California visit?

With President Donald Trump scheduled to visit California next week, local politicians and activists suspect he will make a stop in Fresno.
While White House staff has only confirmed that Trump will make appearances in San Diego regarding his proposed border wall and in Beverly Hills to attend a Republican fundraiser, rumors swirled Wednesday that he will also visit Fresno alongside Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, on March 14, a day after his other planned events in the state.
A Facebook event planning counter protests against Trump’s supposed appearance was created Wednesday, and shared little details but set the event for March 14.
“Rumor has it that Trump and Nunes might be in Fresno next Wednesday. If that’s the case, it would be a disgrace if Fresno didn’t show up and show out,” the post, shared by political group Fresno Resistance said.
A spokesman for Nunes said Wednesday that he has no such plans. “No. I’ve heard some rumor Trump may stop in Fresno, but I don’t know if it’s true and either way, Devin is not involved,” Jack Langer, communications director for Nunes, said in an email.
But Andrew Janz, who is running against Nunes for Congress, seemed confident that Trump will visit the city to discuss suing California over its sanctuary state policies protecting undocumented immigrants.
While Trump did not win California in the 2016 election, he had strong support in the central San Joaquin Valley.
“My sources have confirmed that he is coming next Wednesday,” Janz said. “I do know he will be appearing with Nunes and, personally, it’s not surprising to me that Nunes is asking President Trump to come to the Central Valley and bail him out because he knows he’s vulnerable.”
Humberto Gomez, regional director for the California Democratic Party, posted to Facebook that Trump will be coming to Fresno. Gomez told The Bee that his D.C. sources were “90 percent sure” that the president would make a Fresno stop and “I heard Nunes will be alongside him.”
Community activist Simone Cranston Rhodes also posted to Facebook: “I hear Trump and Nunes are coming to Fresno next Wednesday,” she posted.
Fred Vanderhoof, chair of the Fresno County Republican Party, said he had not heard anything about a potential Trump visit. But, he added, it’s not unusual for announcements of presidential visits to be last-minute because of the nature of planning security.
Trump has not visited California since becoming president. He made two visits to the Valley during his 2016 presidential campaign, coming to Selland Arena in May and to a private fundraiser in Tulare in August.
Rory Appleton contributed to this report.
