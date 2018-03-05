How much are Devin Nunes, David Valadao and California's other members of Congress worth?

California's congressional delegation includes 20 millionaires, but where do the representatives in the central San Joaquin Valley fit in a delegation worth at least $439,000,000?
The Los Angeles Times ranked each of California's 55 members of Congress according to 2014-16 financial disclosure data collected by Roll Call. The Valley sends several millionaires to Washington, but it also includes the perennial "poorest member of Congress" in Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who lists millions in liabilities due to credit lines used to purchase equipment for his family's dairy operation.
Valadao's financial disclosure forms showed stakes in Valadao Dairy and Triple V Dairy worth at least $1 million each, but he also listed at least $19.5 million – mostly from Rabobank credit lines – in liabilities.
Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, ranked as number 11 of the 20 millionaires with a $2.1 million minimum net worth. Costa reported at least $1 million in assets from his family farm, as well as several rental properties and investments. His only liability was a mortgage worth at least $250,001.
Tulare Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was worth at least $101,000, reporting two $50,000 stakes in Napa Valley wineries and a joint savings account. Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, listed no mortgages or liabilities.
Moving north, Turlock Republican Rep. Jeff Denham was sixth on the list with a worth of at least $6.2 million. He owns a plant that manufactures plastic containers for farmers.
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, was listed at $281,000 in debt due to a $250,000 mortgage and $50,000 in federal student loans for his children.
Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, had a net worth of at least $81,000, mostly from investments.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein was second on the list, posting a net worth of at least $58.5 million – about half of which came from owning part of a hotel group that includes the Carlton Hotel in San Francisco.
Sen. Kamala Harris had a listed worth of at least $391,100, with six-figure investment and retirement funds being offset by a mortgage of at least $1 million.
