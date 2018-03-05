Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, (left), and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, (left), and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, (left), and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

Political Notebook

How much are Devin Nunes, David Valadao and California's other members of Congress worth?

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

March 05, 2018 03:01 PM

California's congressional delegation includes 20 millionaires, but where do the representatives in the central San Joaquin Valley fit in a delegation worth at least $439,000,000?

The Los Angeles Times ranked each of California's 55 members of Congress according to 2014-16 financial disclosure data collected by Roll Call. The Valley sends several millionaires to Washington, but it also includes the perennial "poorest member of Congress" in Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who lists millions in liabilities due to credit lines used to purchase equipment for his family's dairy operation.

Valadao's financial disclosure forms showed stakes in Valadao Dairy and Triple V Dairy worth at least $1 million each, but he also listed at least $19.5 million – mostly from Rabobank credit lines – in liabilities.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, ranked as number 11 of the 20 millionaires with a $2.1 million minimum net worth. Costa reported at least $1 million in assets from his family farm, as well as several rental properties and investments. His only liability was a mortgage worth at least $250,001.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tulare Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was worth at least $101,000, reporting two $50,000 stakes in Napa Valley wineries and a joint savings account. Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, listed no mortgages or liabilities.

Moving north, Turlock Republican Rep. Jeff Denham was sixth on the list with a worth of at least $6.2 million. He owns a plant that manufactures plastic containers for farmers.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, was listed at $281,000 in debt due to a $250,000 mortgage and $50,000 in federal student loans for his children.

Bakersfield Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, had a net worth of at least $81,000, mostly from investments.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was second on the list, posting a net worth of at least $58.5 million – about half of which came from owning part of a hotel group that includes the Carlton Hotel in San Francisco.

Sen. Kamala Harris had a listed worth of at least $391,100, with six-figure investment and retirement funds being offset by a mortgage of at least $1 million.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy

More Videos

For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal

View More Video