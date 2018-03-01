Democrats’ fault lines, including Latino splits

1:03 Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy Pause

2:46 For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications

Lands Commission was reason for Newsom's visit, which included a little politicking

Fresno protesters criticize proposed federal budget

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines

Here's what Joe Arpaio thinks about national anthem protests, second amendment

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio debates reporter about Obama birth certificate

Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office