Chamber grades the City Council, and Bredefeld is dissatisfied with a C

Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld, left, and Mayor Lee Brand discuss a point during a June 2017 council meeting. Bredefeld criticized the Fresno Chamber of Commerce on Twitter for the organization’s support of two major Brand initiatives – a rental housing inspection program and creation of a Public Safety Advisory Board – after he and fellow councilman Steve Brandau received the lowest scores on the chamber’s annual legislative report card for business-friendly votes. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file photo