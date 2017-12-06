Sex scandal may erase Democratic supermajorities

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez makes a public allegation of lewd behavior by Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Woodland Hills, during a news conference Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Lopez alleges that Debabneh followed her into bar bathroom and performed a lewd act in front of her in 2016. Debabneh denies the accusation. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press