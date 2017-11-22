AG distorting gas tax-repeal ballot measure title, and that undermines electoral system

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is in a battle over the gas tax-repeal initiative led by gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen. Becerra’s office gave the initiative a title that doesn’t directly refer to the taxes and fees in the package, but rather says it would “repeal revenues” and “eliminates recently enacted road repair and transportation funding.” The argument went to court, where Allen’s side won at the local level but the AG’s office prevailed in appellate court. Allen’s side is threatening to go to the state Supreme Court. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press