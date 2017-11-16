Political Notebook

November 16, 2017 12:01 AM

California voters don’t like gas tax hike. How will that play in 2018 elections?

Political Notebook

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

By Dan Walters

CALmatters

California’s top politicians and interest groups celebrated a few months ago when the Legislature passed a package of taxes and fees to pay for long-neglected improvements to the state’s transportation systems.

The heart of the $5 billion-plus per year revenue package is a 12-cent-a-gallon hike in gasoline taxes that took effect this month, just as other factors, including a spike in global oil prices, hit pump prices that were already among the nation’s highest.

Therefore, when they filled up their tanks this month, California motorists typically paid 40 to 50 cents per gallon more than they had been paying a month earlier.

As the tax hike went into effect, the Los Angeles Times and the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences were conducting one of their periodic public opinion polls.

The results were potentially devastating for the political, business and labor union groups that had pushed successfully for the transportation package after decades of delay. Most of California’s registered voters would opt to eliminate the gas taxes and fees, the polling found.

It wasn’t overwhelming – 54.2 percent preferring to repeal the package and 45.8 per cent favoring retention. But it was clearly worrisome to the sponsors because there are two repeal ballot measures in the preliminary processes of qualifying for the 2018 ballot.

“Put to a popular vote, the gas tax for infrastructure is in trouble,” Robert Shrum, director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at USC, told the Times. “I certainly would not want to start out at 47 percent support if I was in favor of this and there was a ballot measure.”

The partisan divide on the issue is quite evident in the USC/Times poll, with Democrats favoring retention and Republicans opting for repeal.

The state Republican Party clearly hopes that the gas tax issue will motivate its voters, helping the GOP stave off threats to several congressional seats, and perhaps demonstrate that it still has some relevance. It’s also backing a recall drive against one Democratic state senator who voted for the taxes and if successful, the recall would erase Democrats’ two-thirds supermajority in the Senate.

That said, pro-tax forces, which includes the state Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, probably will spend much more money to defend the package than repeal groups can muster.

There are also many more Democratic voters than Republicans in California, so if one or both of the repeal measures make the ballot, voter turnout could be a key factor in the outcome.

Tapping transportation users for more money to fix transportation systems makes perfect sense. The taxes and fees may pinch motorists, and hit the poor particularly hard, but the opponents haven’t identified any equivalent alternative if they are repealed.

If repeal succeeds, the state’s highways, streets and transit systems will continue to deteriorate and Gov. Jerry Brown’s successor and legislators will have to deal with it.

One option might be to divert more revenues from the sale of carbon emission credits under the state’s cap-and-trade program to transportation, and less, or perhaps none, to Brown’s pet high-speed rail project.

It wouldn’t completely backfill the repealed gas taxes, but in terms of enhanced mobility, it would not be a bad use of cap-and-trade revenues, many of which are being indirectly paid by motorists.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters. For more stories by Dan Walters, go to calmatters.org/articles/author/dan-walters. Dan Walters: dan@calmatters.org

“” 

Related content

Political Notebook

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral 0:58

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral

Pause
Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 1:58

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting draws packed house 1:26

San Joaquin River Conservancy Board meeting draws packed house

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade 1:20

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

How to make whipped cream-stuffed pumpkin pie 1:06

How to make whipped cream-stuffed pumpkin pie

  • Fresno protesters criticize proposed federal budget

    At a protest in Fresno, Daniel O’Connell, executive director of the Central Valley Partnership, criticizes the federal budget passed by the House on Thursday, Oct. 26 for its massive cuts to health care affecting vulnerable seniors, people with disabilities, hungry children and families.

Fresno protesters criticize proposed federal budget

View more video

Political Notebook