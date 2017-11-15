Brown preaches carbon reduction, but does he do it?

California Gov. Jerry Brown poses Nov. 3 for a photo in Rome. Columnist Dan Walters notes that while Brown promotes reducing carbon footprint, he travels with an entourage that usually includes several CO2-emitting vehicles. He travels frequently around the state, nation and world by carbon-spewing jet aircraft – often, including on his hops around Europe, by private plane, which is even more polluting on a per capita basis. Alessandra Tarantino Associated Press