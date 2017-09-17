It’s time for liberal Californians to take a chill pill

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Sacramento. Becerra filed a lawsuit Monday, Sept. 11, against the Trump administration over its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that protects young immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press