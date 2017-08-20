California writing a new chapter in centuries-old ‘states’ rights’ conflict

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities, threatening to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities ravaged by violence if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department sent letters to Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino telling them they will be ineligible for a new program if they don’t step up efforts to help detain and deport those in the country illegally. Gosia Wozniacka Associated Press file