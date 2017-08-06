California’s economy booms, but a slowdown looms

You won’t hear Gov. Jerry Brown adding his voice to the political boasting about California’s economy. When he unveiled a revised state budget in May, he was very cautious about the state’s economic future – noting, for one thing, that income-tax revenue has been falling short of previous projections. “Moreover,” he warned legislators, “by the time the budget is enacted in June, the economy will have finished its eighth year of expansion – only two years shorter than the longest recovery since World War II. A recession at some point is inevitable.” Damian Dovarganes Associated Press