California gas tax increase is now law. What it costs you and what it fixes

California Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders of the Legislature have reached a $5.2 billion-a-year road-funding pact that would raise gas taxes, registration fees and add other charges, as well as include a constitutional amendment to restrict lawmakers’ ability to shift the money to other uses. The plan was announced at the Capitol on Wednesday March 29, 2017. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com