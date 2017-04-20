Lee Brand taps Wilma Quan-Schecter as new Fresno city manager

Wilma Quan-Schecter has been chosen by Mayor Lee Brand to become Fresno’s new city manager.
She was named Thursday to the top spot in city government, having already served as a deputy city manager and assistant city manager.
Quan-Schecter will be the first woman to hold the top administrative post at Fresno City Hall. She will replace Bruce Rudd, who is wrapping up a 41-year career with the city, the last four as city manager.
The hire is a crucial one for Mayor Lee Brand less than five months into his first term. Rudd had begun to hint at retirement in the months leading up to last November’s election, when Brand was elected to succeed Ashley Swearengin as mayor.
“Wilma is a world-class manager with experience in cutting-edge city planning and a reputation for building strong working relationships,” Brand said in a written statement. “I am confident in her ability to handle the challenges ahead and I know her broad experience in public policy will serve our city well.”
Rudd will stay on through the rest of the year to help with the administrative transition, Brand said.
In addition to her tenure in the city manager’s office, Quan-Schecter was a specialist in urban planning with the city’s Downtown and Community Revitalization Department. Before joining the city, she worked as a planner for the California Department of Transportation.
Brand acknowledged immediately after the election that the city manager position is critical in the city’s hierarchy, because each of the department heads report to the city manager, who in turn reports to the mayor. “In our charter, the mayor is the CEO through the city manager, so technically, if (Police Chief) Jerry Dyer leaves, the city manager hires, but realistically it’s going to go through the mayor,” Brand said a week after the election.
Rudd, 60, began working for the city as a bus mechanic in the transportation department, rising through the department’s ranks to become manager of the maintenance division and, later, director of the entire department. In 2005, he was named assistant city manager, and when then-City Manager Mark Scott departed Fresno in mid-2013 to take a job in Burbank, Rudd was tapped by Mayor Ashley Swearengin to replace Scott.
