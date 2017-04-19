Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office
A group of about 20 constituents from Republican Congressman David Valadao's 21st District gather Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at his Hanford office and call for him to stand against repealing Obamacare, building a south border wall and other GOP actions.
Craig KohlrussThe Fresno Bee
More Videos
1:34
Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office
0:59
Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno
1:19
'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno
1:12
Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno
1:18
'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired
1:23
Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California
1:39
California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd
1:28
Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation
1:36
California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states
1:17
Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era
1:07
Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin
Protesters voices filled the air with discontent regarding Rep. Devin Nunes, during his appearance at TorNino’s Banquet for a meeting on water. Nunes did not face the protesters, slipping in a rear entrance of the banquet hall.
A group of "raging grannies" sing a song in support of the environment on Blackstone Avenue, in front of a banquet hall where the congressman is talking about water to a meeting of ag lenders. The women are among more than 300 people in the peaceful (but noisy) protest.