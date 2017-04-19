Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office

A group of about 20 constituents from Republican Congressman David Valadao's 21st District gather Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at his Hanford office and call for him to stand against repealing Obamacare, building a south border wall and other GOP actions.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

