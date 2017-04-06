Devin Nunes was right to step away from Russian probe, folks in his Valley district say

Rep. Devin Nunes’ decision to recuse himself in the probe by the House Intelligence Committee into possible Russian influence in American electoral politics was the right choice for him to make, his constituents are saying.
Nunes, R-Tulare, announced his decision Thursday morning. His congressional district stretches from Fresno and Clovis southward to Tulare and Kings counties.
“In my view, on any subject where an individual becomes a focus instead of the issue, you need to take the focus off the individual –you need to focus on the issue,” said Visalia Councilman Steve Nelsen. “If he’s doing this for that, I support him wholeheartedly.”
Nunes supports agriculture and water for crops, and these are vital local concerns, Nelsen said. But “now he’s caught up in the big international picture. I’m concerned he’s losing his focus on the Valley.”
Nunes blamed left-wing extremists for forcing his hand by instigating an Ethics Committee investigation of his actions.
Visalia businessman George Ouzounian said that by recusing himself, Nunes is admitting he made a mistake.
“He created the mess,” Ouzounian said. “When you have a mess, it’s better to clean it up.”
Nunes clearly had a right to see the classified information in question because he’s chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Ouzounian said.
But, “I don’t think he should have gone from the legislative branch to the executive branch as he did. He had an obligation to his committee first,” he said. “That’s the only mistake he made.”
Democrats have alleged that Nunes, who was on President Donald Trump’s transition team, is too close to the White House and cannot lead an impartial inquiry, and the House ethics committee is investigating whether he improperly disclosed classified information.
Ouzounian said he still supports Nunes and believes his local support remains strong.
This story will be updated.
McClatchy News Service contributed to the story. Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
