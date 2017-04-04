Political Notebook

April 4, 2017 3:09 PM

Late-night TV hosts take their jabs at Devin Nunes’ great White House adventure

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Being a former farmer and all, Devin Nunes probably has heard “you reap what you sow” more times than he’d care to count.

The Republican congressman from Tulare is living the proverb, for better or worse. His position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in combination with his tight relationship with Team Trump ignited a wild ride filled with eye-popping accusations, terse statements, and one mysterious, late-night visit to the White House.

It has earned him headlines, cable news facetime, colorful protesters and, most important, the snarky attention of late-night TV hosts.

Exhibit One: Stephen Colbert maps out Nunes on the show’s Figure-It-Out-O-Tron (slightly NSFW).

Next: John Oliver on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Aaaand “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

This kind of attention also gets social media thrumming, of course. This meme has been making the rounds.

And though we have evidence to the contrary, this post implies his hometown is less than thrilled.

Hint: Photoshop.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Related content

Political Notebook

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

View more video

About Political Notebook

Breaking news and insight from Bee reporters on the central San Joaquin Valley's lawmakers, movers and shakers. 'Round election time, this place really heats up.

Editor's Choice Videos