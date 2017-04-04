Late-night TV hosts take their jabs at Devin Nunes’ great White House adventure

Being a former farmer and all, Devin Nunes probably has heard “you reap what you sow” more times than he’d care to count.
The Republican congressman from Tulare is living the proverb, for better or worse. His position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in combination with his tight relationship with Team Trump ignited a wild ride filled with eye-popping accusations, terse statements, and one mysterious, late-night visit to the White House.
It has earned him headlines, cable news facetime, colorful protesters and, most important, the snarky attention of late-night TV hosts.
Exhibit One: Stephen Colbert maps out Nunes on the show’s Figure-It-Out-O-Tron (slightly NSFW).
Next: John Oliver on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”
Aaaand “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
This kind of attention also gets social media thrumming, of course. This meme has been making the rounds.
‘Business in the front, treason in the back’: Internet loses it over 1991 Devin Nunes yearbook photo https://t.co/Efkm6LphkF #p2 #ctl pic.twitter.com/g1ZjYty9T0— Zaibatsu News (@ZaibatsuNews) April 3, 2017
And though we have evidence to the contrary, this post implies his hometown is less than thrilled.
Hint: Photoshop.
