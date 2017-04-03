George Takei pranks Twitter with faux bid for Devin Nunes’ congressional seat

Actor and social media darling George Takei caused a ruckus Saturday when he tweeted out a Daily Buzz story that noted he would be moving to “rural Tulare County” to challenge Rep. Devin Nunes, the Tulare congressman under scrutiny for his actions as House Intelligence Committee chairman.
The tweet, sent at 9:06 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, has been retweeted more than 20,000 times.
Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017
The story says Takei and his husband, Brad, had purchased a ranch-style home in Visalia to challenge “Davin” Nunes in 2018. If the farfetched move and misspelling weren’t enough of a clue, some cautious Twitter users noted the tweet came six minutes into April Fools’ Day on the East Coast.
Takei confirmed the post was a joke eight hours later.
No, I'm not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017
But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at https://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let's flip Congress in '18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7
He later tweeted that he played along with the fake story to call attention to his social media campaign aimed at helping Democrats retake the House of Representatives in 2018. The former “Star Trek” actor has 2.27 million Twitter followers and has grown increasingly political since the November election that saw Republicans take the Senate, House and White House. The fake story also was shared to his Facebook page, which has more than 10 million likes.
Takei joins a growing list of celebrities to jab at Nunes, who drew hundreds of protesters Friday when he came to Fresno. Many have criticized Nunes for maintaining a relationship with President Donald Trump while simultaneously leading an investigation into Russians meddling with presidential election.
Beau Willimon, the creator of the Netflix political drama “House of Cards,” posted a 19-tweet call for Nunes to recuse himself from the House investigation.
1. WHY NUNES MUST RECUSE@DevinNunes was part of Trump's transition team. That alone is disqualifies him from heading any investigation.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 23, 2017
