Nunes says House investigation is still on, blasts media during Fresno visit

1:19 'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno Pause

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

1:12 Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:29 If California blocks Trump, it shouldn't expect 'preferential treatment,' congressman says

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally