Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

Protester gather on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno in front of a banquet hall where Rep. Devin Nunes is scheduled to speak to ag lenders about water issues.
California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday during a visit to state Department of Justice facilities in Fresno, California, that California joined 15 other states in filing an amicus brief opposing President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. The filing supports Washington state's lawsuit, which states that parts of the executive order that target people from Muslim-majority countries are unconstitutional.

Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill

California Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, and Devon Mathis, R-Tulare, offer opposing views of the farmworker overtime bill that was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. Agricultural workers already receive some overtime pay under California law thanks to a 2002 state directive that entitles them to extra wages if they work more than 10 hours in a day or more than 60 hours in a week. AB 1066 will expand that to bring it more in line with other industries, offering time-and-a-half pay for working more than eight hours in a day or 40 in a week and double pay for working more than 12 hours a day. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he had signed the bill into law.

Jerry Brown scolds Fresno sheriff in voicemail

California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to pass a ballot measure to make certain nonviolent felons eligible for early release. He scolded Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Sims in a voicemail for what he called a “malicious” mailer opposing the measure. The Sacramento Bee obtained the voicemail.

