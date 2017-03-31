Nunes talks to lenders about farm water supplies; activists will greet him

Water in the San Joaquin Valley is a remarkably complex issue, but it could be a nice change of pace from concerns over national intelligence for Rep. Devin Nunes as he addresses agricultural lenders Friday in Fresno.
Nunes, R-Tulare, is scheduled to speak to the Ag Lenders Society of California annual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday that is closed to the media. The Bee will be at the site throughout the afternoon to provide updates on developments.
Nunes is one of 13 co-sponsors of H.R. 23, a water bill offered in January by Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. The bill includes provisions to, among other things, scale back an ambitious San Joaquin River restoration program, speed completion of California dam feasibility studies such as the proposed Temperance Flat Dam on the upper San Joaquin River, and increase the certainty of water deliveries to Sacramento Valley irrigation districts.
But Nunes has been in some hot water recently. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leading an investigation of Russian interference with the U.S. election, Nunes has been prominent in national headlines – particularly after the disclosure that he briefed President Donald Trump earlier this month that surveillance of Russian officials captured contacts with Trump associates before he shared the information with his fellow committee members. Nunes, who was a member of the Trump transition team following the election, reportedly received the classified intelligence reports from two White House officials.
Several local grassroots organizations – Speak Up CD22 (named for Nunes’ 22nd Congressional District), Together We Will, Every Tuesday Vigil, Fresno Indivisible and Central Valley Indivisible – are expected to stage what they’re calling a “peaceful vigil” on Blackstone Avenue in front of TorNino’s Banquets where Nunes will be speaking. The activists plan to be there from noon to 2 p.m. to express their disappointment with Nunes, said Nancy Griesser, one of the organizers. “The congressman has not held town hall meetings in years, and that is particularly apparent now with the concerns raised by the (Trump) administration and his role in the new administration,” Griesser said this week.
Organizers of the meeting of the nonprofit ag lenders group said their event is educational, rather than political, and will focus on water.
“The focus is to get together with this business organization to continue educating the public that we’re chronically 2.5 million acre-feet short of water in the Valley,” Anthony Ratekin, Nunes’ chief of staff, said this week. “We want to let them have an idea of where the problems are and what we see as the proposed solution.”
This story will be updated.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments