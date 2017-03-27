Former lawmaker Henry Perea leaves PhRMA post for oil association

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications Pause

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities