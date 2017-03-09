Political Notebook

March 9, 2017 12:18 PM

Maddy Report for Sunday, March 12

“Fake News and Information Illiteracy” with guests State Senator Bill Dodd (D); Renée Ousley-Swank, President Elect of the California School Library Association; Los Angeles Times Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers; and Sacramento Bee columnist Dan Walters. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on 580 KMJ

“Information Illiteracy, Fake News and Real (California) Facts” with guests State Senator Bill Dodd (D); Renée Ousley-Swank, President Elect of the California School Library Association; John Myers, Sacramento Bureau Chief of the LA Times; Sacramento Bee columnist Dan Walters; and Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

