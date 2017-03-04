Rather than a town hall, Rep. David Valadao will hold one-on-one meetings Monday

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, will hold a “Hometown Huddle” Monday where constituents can have face-to-face meetings with him at his office.
The event will take place at 101 N. Irwin St., 110-B, starting at 3 p.m. The individual, 10-minute meetings will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must live within Valadao’s 21st Congressional District. Those interested can confirm their residency by visiting the U.S. House of Representatives website.
Valadao says listening to the concerns of people is an important part of his job. He added, “One-on-one meetings are extremely beneficial as I am able to discuss and address their specific concerns and hear their story first hand.”
The gathering is different from town halls that some GOP representatives have conducted nationally, in which they have come under criticism by constituents for possible changes to Obamacare and other issues.
Valadao has also been among GOP representatives in California who have been criticized by Democrats in recent weeks for not holding town hall meetings.
For more information about Monday’s event, call Valadao’s office at 559-582-5526.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
