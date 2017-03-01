Fresno County Supervisor Magsig holds fundraiser two months into first term

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said his fundraiser this week was an opportunity to raise money for his next campaign, but also to help local nonprofit agencies and sponsor events that he supports.
As a city council member and mayor in Clovis, Magsig used campaign funds to help pay for art projects along the trail system in Clovis. He also supported nonprofit agencies, such as Boys & Girls Clubs.
“There will be many things I will use campaign funds for so that county funds won’t have to be used,” he said.
Magsig said the money also will replenish his campaign treasury. Early last year, he transferred $130,000 from his Clovis City Council campaign coffers into a fund for Fresno County supervisor. He also collected other donations last spring during the campaign.
He was elected in June to the Board of Supervisors and in January was sworn-in. A Magsig for Supervisor in 2020 campaign fund is open.
“Coming off the 2016 election year, I committed significant resources,” he said.
By the end of 2016, the campaign balance for his supervisor’s seat was $5,542, according to county financial disclosure documents.
