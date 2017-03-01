Fresno judge says gun groups can put state lawmakers’ home addresses on the internet

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno Pause

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

2:01 'Ashes to go' offered in parking lot for Ash Wednesday

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:51 Lee Brand's plan for Fresno's future

0:49 Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?