California’s cap and trade auction another washout

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis? Pause

2:01 'Ashes to go' offered in parking lot for Ash Wednesday

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

1:50 The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum

0:39 Boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at Fresno State-Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'