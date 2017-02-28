Rep. Jim Costa responds to Trump: ‘We cannot ignore ... policies that do not uphold American values’

Central San Joaquin Valley Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night:
“Tonight’s address to a joint session of Congress gave the President a new opportunity to work on a bipartisan basis with Congress. It is my hope that President Trump was sincere in saying that he wants to find common ground and work together on behalf of all Americans. I want the President to succeed because his success is crucial for America’s continued growth and progress.
“While I think it’s important that the President and Congress move forward and work together on a bipartisan basis, we cannot ignore or deny that President Trump implemented policies that do not uphold American values. For example, issuing executive orders to ban travel to the United States and build a wall on the U.S.–Mexico border are not real solutions to fixing our broken immigration system and do little, if anything, to improve our national security. Additionally, a U.S.–Mexico border wall could hurt our trade relationship with Mexico. These actions illustrate that President Trump lacks diplomatic experience and does not understand the harmful human and economic impacts, which have been felt by the people of the Valley.
“Ensuring the safety of American citizens always has been and will continue be the number one priority of the President and Congress. The United States has the strongest military in the world and our military strength gives us the opportunity to spread Western values, freedom, and justice throughout the world, and that includes fighting terrorist organizations, like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. It is absolutely vital that we take care of the brave service members and veterans who sacrifice everything to protect Americans’ way of life.
“Working together on bipartisan basis, President Trump and Congress can make long-term investments in our nation’s crumbling transportation and water infrastructure, reform our tax and immigration systems, ensure quality health care for everyone, and enact policies, like those in the Farm Bill, that are good for all Americans. I stand ready to work with the President on a bipartisan basis on these issues.”
