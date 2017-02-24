Nunes on speaker’s circuit from Bakersfield to Monterey, but not at a town hall

Devin Nunes of Tulare, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will end his week much as it began – as a featured speaker during a special gathering of devoted conservatives.
On Saturday, Nunes will kick off a conference called “The Path Forward: America in 2017 and Beyond.” The daylong event is being held at the Seascape Beach Resort in Aptos, between Santa Cruz and Monterey. The conference’s goal is to propose policies that President Donald Trump should adopt for both domestic and foreign affairs.
“Speakers will include members of Congress, conservative thought and policy leaders in think tanks and academic institutions, government officials, military leaders and nationally recognized journalists,” the event organizer, the Steamboat Institute, says on its homepage.
Nunes will lead off from 9 to 10 a.m. with the opening address, “Global security challenges and the evolving threat matrix.” As chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Nunes holds one of the key assignments in the House. He is regularly briefed by military and Homeland Security officials about ongoing threats to the nation.
Foreign affairs, environmental and energy positions, economics and health care are other topics to be discussed during the conference. It closes with a dinner outdoors overlooking Monterey Bay.
On Tuesday evening, Nunes was the featured speaker at the Kern County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, an annual event put on by the party. Hosting the gathering, according to the Facebook posting about the event, were Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House whip; David Valadao, the Republican congressman from Hanford; state Sen. Jean Fuller of Bakersfield, the GOP leader in her house; and state Assembly GOP Whip Vince Fong of Bakersfield.
It included a special seating with McCarthy and Nunes to patrons who dished out $10,000.
Nunes, McCarthy and Valadao came under criticism by Democrats this week for not holding town-hall meetings with constituents. Between 100-150 demonstrators gathered outside the Lincoln Day dinner to protest the lack of town halls. On Thursday night, candlelight vigils were held outside Nunes’ and Valadao’s district offices in the South Valley.
Valadao did attend one event to talk about a hot-button topic. On Thursday, he was at a breakfast hosted by the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation to highlight the need for immigration reform.
On Saturday, Katheen Miles of Progressive Democrats of America plans an 11 a.m. demonstration at Nunes’ office in Clovis that will feature a cardboard likeness of the congressman. People will be able to write comments and put them into a “ballot box” that will then be delivered to Nunes’ office.
