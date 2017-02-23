California senator removed from floor after criticizing late lawmaker Tom Hayden

The California Senate Republican Caucus is demanding an investigation after one of its members was forcibly removed from the Senate floor on Thursday for allegedly speaking out of turn during session.
Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Garden Grove, was escorted from the chamber by the Senate sergeant-at-arms as she tried to criticize the late Democratic lawmaker Tom Hayden for his stance against the Vietnam War.
“I’m enraged at the violation to free speech, our Constitution and the precedent this sets,” Senate Republican Leader Jean Fuller said. She said she is asking the Senate Rules Committee to look into what happened and make sure there is no “retribution” against Nguyen for the incident.
Nguyen, a Vietnamese refugee who represents a large Vietnamese community in Orange County, was not immediately available for comment. She attempted to speak about Hayden two days after he was memorialized on the Senate floor.
After first speaking in Vietnamese, Nguyen was quickly cut off as she tried to repeat her comments in English.
“Today I recognize in memory the millions of Vietnamese and hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese refugees who died in seeking for freedom and democracy,” she said. “On Tuesday you had an opportunity to honor Sen. Tom Hayden. With all due respect, I would like to offer this historical perspective...”
At that point, presiding Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, cut Nguyen off and gave the floor to Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, who said she was out of order. Nguyen continued to speak for several minutes, even as Lara repeatedly asked her to take a seat, before eventually ordering the sergeants to remove her.
“Sergeants, please remove Sen. Nguyen from the chamber,” Lara said. “Have her removed immediately. Sergeants, please remove Sen. Nguyen, she is out of order.”
Dan Reeves, chief of staff to Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, said Nguyen was told that she could not make her remarks when she did because Hayden had never impugned her, but that she would be allowed to speak on condition of the file at the end of session.
“She proceeded nonetheless,” Reeves said, necessitating her removal. “She got exactly what she wanted, which wasn’t to speak. She wanted to create a scene for her district.”
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff. Taryn Luna contributed to this report.
