California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faced a crowd of about 400 at a town hall meeting in Mariposa, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

California Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, and Devon Mathis, R-Tulare, offer opposing views of the farmworker overtime bill that was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. Agricultural workers already receive some overtime pay under California law thanks to a 2002 state directive that entitles them to extra wages if they work more than 10 hours in a day or more than 60 hours in a week. AB 1066 will expand that to bring it more in line with other industries, offering time-and-a-half pay for working more than eight hours in a day or 40 in a week and double pay for working more than 12 hours a day. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he had signed the bill into law.

National Nurses United's big red bus, touring the country in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, made a stop at Fresno State on Monday afternoon, May 9 on the way to a Sanders rally in Sacramento. Kaiser Permanente nurse Amy Arlund, a Califorina Democratic Party delegate, talks of her support of Sanders, as retired teacher Abel Parra-Gutierrez drums up support.

