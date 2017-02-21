McCarthy, Nunes hold fundraiser amid protester claims they are ignoring them

Two Republican congressional leaders are facing criticism for not holding town-hall meetings with constituents, but instead deciding they had time to attend a fundraiser Tuesday evening.
Rep. Devin Nunes of Tulare is to be the featured speaker at the Kern County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, an annual event put on by the party. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes holds one of the most powerful positions in Congress. Hosting the gathering, according to the Facebook posting about the event, are Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy; David Valadao, the Republican congressman from Hanford; state Sen. Jean Fuller of Bakersfield, the GOP leader in her house; and state Assembly GOP Whip Vince Fong of Bakersfield.
The event, at the Doubletree Hotel at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield, will include special seating with McCarthy and Nunes to patrons who dish out $10,000.
But outside, protesters plan to show up for a rally and press conference. They are asking that the representatives “make time for their constituents the way they made time for this fundraiser,” according to a news release issued Monday on behalf of several groups.
Protest organizers said the groups consist of constituents of Nunes’ District 22 and McCarthy’s District 23, as well as special groups like the Young Progressives Coalition and the Democratic Women of Kern. The groups claim Nunes and McCarthy are ignoring constituents, and that they have not held town hall meetings in their districts “for years.”
Recently, GOP representatives have come under scrutiny at town halls. And just as protests in 2009 focused on health care but reflected broader concerns over an increasingly divisive new president and Democrats' monopoly control over Washington, now, too, constituent complaints at town hall meetings appear to reflect more general fears about the Trump administration and the implications of one-party GOP rule of the nation's capital.
But Nunes’ communications director Jack Langer disagrees. He dismissed the claims from the groups as merely talking points by “left-wing activist groups.” He also questioned if the protesting groups were the “authentic” voice of the constituents of the Nunes’ district, which stretches from Tulare County to Clovis.
Asked whether Nunes would meet with constituents of all parties and whether he had a comment on the protest, Langer issued a statement:
“Contrary to the talking points now being disseminated to the media by left-wing activist groups, Congresssman Nunes meets regularly with a wide variety of constituents, and his staff works every day to help constituents solve problems with the federal government. Additionally, he will be taking questions from constituents on KMJ (radio) on Tuesday and he hopes to set a time to take questions from the press at the GOP state convention on Saturday.”
The rally and press conference outside the dinner are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The dinner and program begin at 7:30 p.m. at the hotel.
The cost to attend the dinner ranges from $200 to $10,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
