‘TWO-lar-ee’ Republican Nunes lets off steam about leaks to CBS

Tulare Republican Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, went on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday. He talked about White House leaks and other issues.
The interview got off to an unfortunate start, with host John Dickerson pronouncing Nunes’ hometown as TWO-lar-ee.
About the leaks, Nunes cited three recent ones that he called illegal: conversations that President Donald Trump had with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s reported conversations with Russia’s ambassador.
“You can’t operate a government like this if you can’t even have the president of the United States or his national security adviser able to have conversations in private with foreign leaders,” Nunes said.
