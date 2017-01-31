Jim Patterson to forgo race for state Senate and will stay in Assembly

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election in 2018 to his current post and not run for a state Senate seat.
In doing so, Patterson reverses a course he had been on for the last year. He announced in January 2016 that he would start planning to seek the Senate seat now held by Sen. Tom Berryhill, a Republican whose 8th District sprawls from Fresno to Sacramento’s eastern suburbs. Berryhill will reach his term limit next year.
Patterson went so far as to open a campaign account for a Senate race. But Tuesday, Patterson noted how he would be able to spend more time in the Assembly if he wins re-election next year. If he had won election to the Senate, he would have been able to serve a single four-year term. That’s due to how term limits are determined on how much time an official has already had in office. In the Assembly, Patterson can serve six more years.
Too, Patterson’s 23rd District is strongly Republican and spans Fresno and Tulare counties. Specifically, its heart lies in north Fresno and Clovis.
“I have found a home in the Assembly and wish to stay there for as long as my friends and neighbors send me,” Patterson said in a statement. “Voters in Senate District 8 deserve a representative who can serve them for the full 12-year term.”
Patterson, a former Fresno mayor, will turn 69 next month.
