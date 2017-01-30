How the Valley’s lawmakers in D.C. reacted to Trump’s immigration ban

Here is how the central San Joaquin Valley’s House representatives and California’s two U.S. senators have reacted to President Donald Trump’s executive order that suspends for 90 days all immigration for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.
• Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, praised the order as a “useful temporary measure.”
“In light of attempts by jihadist groups to infiltrate fighters into refugee flows to the West, along with Europe’s tragic experience coping with this problem, the Trump administration’s executive order on refugees is a common-sense security measure to prevent terror attacks on the homeland,” Nunes said. (Contact Nunes: online form, phone 202-225-2523)
• Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, said Trump’s executive order only added to “bureaucracy and red tape.”
“It is not the American way to ban individuals, mostly women and children ... who are fleeing war-torn regions of the world,” he said. (Contact Costa: online form, phone 202-225-3341)
• Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Atwater, said safety and security “always come first,” but that “the way this is playing out has created a lot of uncertainty.”
“Executive orders are not the way to resolve ongoing problems,” Denham said. (Contact Denham: online form, phone 202-225-4540)
• The Valley’s remaining two House members – Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield – had not made public comments or released statements about the executive order as of Monday morning. (Contact Valadao: online form, phone 202-225-4695) (Contact McCarthy: online form, phone 202-225-2915)
• Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., applauded a federal judge’s injunction against Trump’s “unbelievable” action, calling it a “victory for American values” against a “discriminatory order.”
“It’s clear that the president gave little consideration to the chaos and heartbreak that would result,” Feinstein added. (Contact Feinstein: online form, phone 202-224-3841)
• Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., declared “we will not stand for this!” Harris, a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, said, “We are going to fight for ourselves, fight for our Muslim brothers and sisters.” (Contact Harris: online form, phone 202-224-3553)
Comments