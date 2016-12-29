Political Notebook

December 29, 2016 1:36 PM

House intelligence committee chair Nunes says Obama too late on Russian response

Political Notebook

The Fresno Bee

Tulare Republican Devin Nunes, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a stinging rebuke of President Barack Obama in the wake of new actions against Russia:

“The House Intelligence Committee has been urging President Obama for years to take strong action to deter Russia’s worldwide aggression, including its cyber-hacking operations. Now, with just a few weeks left in office, the President has suddenly decided that some stronger measures are indeed warranted. This kind of indecision and delay helps to explain why now, at the end of Obama’s eight-year presidency, America’s influence has collapsed among both our allies and our enemies.”

Political Notebook

