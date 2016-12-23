Fresno judge Kathleen Meehan named to Fifth District Court of Appeal

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Fresno County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Meehan as associate justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeal on Friday.
Meehan takes the place of Justice Dennis Cornell, who is retiring. The position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.
Prior to becoming a judge, Meehan served as a commissioner of the Fresno County Superior Court and as a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice. She has more than 30 years of legal experience.
Meehan is a Democrat.
