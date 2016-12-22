Maddy Report for Sunday, Dec. 18

10 a.m. on ABC30
No show.
10 a.m. on 580 KMJ
“Discerning Fact from Fiction in California Policy Debates” with guests John Ellis and Bill McEwen with the Fresno Bee; Mike Dunbar of the Modesto Bee; Paul Hurley formerly with the Visalia Times-Delta; California Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor; Little Hoover Commission Executive Director Carole D'Elia; California State Auditor Elaine Howle; Dan Walters from the Sacramento Bee; and Fresno State political science professor Jeff Cummins. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments