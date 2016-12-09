Patterson, Bigelow named to Assembly Republican leadership team

There’s only 25 members of the Assembly Republican Caucus, but somebody has to lead them.
That person is Chad Mayes, who lives in Yucca Valley and represents a desert-based district east of Los Angeles.
Mayes needs lieutenants, and two key members are from the central San Joaquin Valley – Jim Patterson and Frank Bigelow. They are two of three assistant Republican leaders.
Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, R-O’Neals
“I’m proud of the leadership team we’ve assembled to lead Assembly Republicans through the upcoming legislative session,” Mayes said in a statement. “The breadth of experience this team brings to the table will be a great asset as we advance Republican proposals to help improve the lives of Californians.”
Patterson, of Fresno, and Bigelow, of O’Neals, issued their own statements as well.
From Patterson: “Making sure the voices of my neighbors in the 23rd Assembly District are heard in Sacramento has been an incredible honor and I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving them. Those in control of Sacramento want everyone to believe our state is headed in the right direction. But Californians from all walks of life know better. They are pleading with Sacramento to stop making their dreams so difficult and costly to achieve. As Assistant Republican Leader, I will go to work every day with them in mind.”
And from Bigelow: “I’m honored to be named an Assistant Republican Leader for the 2017-2018 legislative session. The Leadership Team shows the diversity of California and highlights our members’ real-world experience. We look forward to tackling tough issues and working to build a better California.”
For the record, there’s 10 members of Mayes’ leadership team, which is 40 percent of the caucus.
