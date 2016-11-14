Fresno favorite Danny Tarkanian goes to the wire in Nevada congressional bid

Another election, another loss for Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian.
That’s five straight losses dating back to 2004 for the son of Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. But if there’s a silver lining for Tarkanian, 54, it’s that this time around, in a bid for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, he almost won.
With all precincts reporting, Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, has 47.2 percent of the vote, and Tarkanian has 46 percent. Two other candidates collected a total of almost 7 percent of the vote, so who knows what would have happened if it was a one-on-one match.
The loss is sure to disappoint Tarkanian’s many Fresno supporters. His dad, who died early last year in Las Vegas, had a long association with Fresno, and Danny Tarkanian also served as an assistant coach when his father was at Fresno State. Over time, Tarkanian has developed his own fan base locally, and a recent Fresno fundrasier held for him was well attended.
To date, Tarkanian has made an unsuccessful Nevada state Senate run in 2004, an unsuccessful Nevada secretary of state bid in 2006, an unsuccessful U.S. Senate run in 2010, and an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2012. None of those losses were as close as this one.
This certainly looked like Tarkanian’s year. The 3rd Congressional District was a toss-up. Joe Heck, who didn’t seek re-election and instead made an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate, was a Republican like Tarkanian. And Tarkanian raised around $1.48 million and to Rosen’s $1.14 million. The district covers the southern tip of Nevada and includes Henderson and parts of Las Vegas.
John Ellis: 559-441-6320, @johnellis24
