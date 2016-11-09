Political Notebook

November 9, 2016 4:22 PM

Maddy Report for Sunday, Nov. 13

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

10 a.m. on ABC30

“California Economic Summit” with guests James Mayer, California Forward President and CEO; Fred Silva, senior fiscal policy advisor for California Forward; Matt Lege, research analyst with SEUI UHW; Cathy Martin, vice president of workforce policy for the California Hospital Association; and Cathy Creswell, housing policy specialist with Creswell Consulting. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

10 a.m. on 580 KMJ

“California Economic Summit: Valley Implications” with guests Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin and Pete Weber, co-chair of California Forward and director of the Fresno Bridge Academy. Hosted by Mark Keppler.

Related content

Political Notebook

Comments

Videos

Harry Armstrong talks about retiring

View more video

About Political Notebook

Breaking news and insight from Bee reporters on the central San Joaquin Valley's lawmakers, movers and shakers. 'Round election time, this place really heats up.

Editor's Choice Videos