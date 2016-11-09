Maddy Report for Sunday, Nov. 13

10 a.m. on ABC30
“California Economic Summit” with guests James Mayer, California Forward President and CEO; Fred Silva, senior fiscal policy advisor for California Forward; Matt Lege, research analyst with SEUI UHW; Cathy Martin, vice president of workforce policy for the California Hospital Association; and Cathy Creswell, housing policy specialist with Creswell Consulting. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on 580 KMJ
“California Economic Summit: Valley Implications” with guests Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin and Pete Weber, co-chair of California Forward and director of the Fresno Bridge Academy. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments