559 Rock the Vote Taco Tour is the answer for Election Day munchies

Free tacos will be given out on Election Day, Nov. 8, to celebrate the end of the election. #559 Rock the Vote Taco Tour will be hosted by Fresno politicians.
Assembly Member Dr. Joaquin Arambula, Council Member Esmeralda Soria, State Community College District Trustee Miguel Arias, Fresno Unified School District Trustee Luis Chavez and congressional candidate Emilio Huerta will hold the #559 Rock the Vote Taco Tour.
Organizers say those who welcome a “taco truck on every corner” are invited to receive a free taco and use to hash tags #559Votes, #Tacos, #JoaqTheVote.
Tacos will be given out at eight locations throughout Fresno, Sanger and Selma from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
#559 Rock the Vote Taco Tour locations
3605 E. Tulare St., southeast Fresno: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Kearney Palms Shopping Center, 1170 Fresno St.: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Park, Selma: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Teamsters Hall, 1140 W. Olive Ave., Fresno: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
1517 Eighth St., Sanger: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Fresno State, Matoian Way and Chestnut Avenue: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fresno City College, Old Administration Building: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Downtown Fresno: 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Comments